A 29-year-old drink-driver has been fined £1,450 and banned from driving for three years.
Matthew James Quilliam was more than twice the legal limit, and was also ordered by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood to take an extended test at the end of his ban, and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
He was also fined a further £150 for having no vehicle licence.
Prosecuting advocate Rebecca Cubbon told the court that Quilliam was driving a Ford Focus on Poortown Road in Peel on November 26, at 12.15am.
An off-duty police officer was travelling behind him and reported that, on numerous occasions, the car had veered towards the edge of the road.
The officer followed Quilliam to his home, at Ballacross Road in Peel, then waited for on-duty officers to arrive.
They spoke to Quilliam, who was described as smelling of alcohol and having glazed eyes, and he failed a subsequent roadside breathalyser test.
The vehicle tax had also expired in February and the Focus was seized.
At police headquarters, a further breathalyser test produced a reading of 76, more than twice the legal limit of 35.
During an interview, Quilliam said he had driven to a friend’s birthday party in Douglas at around 6.15pm.
He said he was running late so he had decided to take his car.
He said he had drunk around five pints of Carling and had then become separated from his friends.
Quilliam said that his last drink had been at around 11.15pm and he had then decided to drive home as he said he felt ok.
He said that he was now angry with himself as he would usually just stay in a hotel or get a taxi home.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Jim Travers said: ‘Mr Quilliam has lost his good character through the commission of these offences,’ said the advocate.
‘He took a foolish chance, thinking he might be fit enough to drive.
‘His night had unravelled and he decided to make his own way home.’
He added: ‘He has been sufficiently chastened by this experience and hopes not to appear before the court again.’
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Quilliam: ‘It’s clear that there were significant concerns regarding your standard of driving by the officer who requested other officers to attend.
‘It was clearly an extremely foolish decision to drive.’
Quilliam must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.