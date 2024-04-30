A drink-driver who was nearly three times the legal limit has been banned for five years and put on probation for 18 months.
Sharon Henery was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of her ban and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police received information about a possible drink-driver on March 8, at 2.15pm.
This led them to locate Henery, who was driving a Vauxhall Corsa, on Lezayre Road.
They followed the 45-year-old until she pulled into the Co-op car park in Christian Street in Ramsey.
Officers spoke to the defendant and described her as smelling of alcohol, having glazed eyes, and slurring her words.
Henery took a roadside breathalyzer test and told police: ‘I’m going to be guilty.’
The test was above the legal limit and the defendant was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, she took a further test which produced a reading of 102, above the legal limit for alcohol of 35.
The court heard that she had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb handed in a letter of apology written by Henery, and asked for credit to be given for her guilty plea.
Ms Lobb said that the incident had arisen out of a difficult period in the defendant’s life.
‘It’s clear from the probation report she is suffering,’ said Ms Lobb.
‘She has sought help to overcome these difficulties.
‘She has not drunk alcohol since the offence.’
The advocate said that her client had spent a night in police custody after her arrest and that her children had suffered bullying as a result.
‘She has not driven since the incident and accepts there is going to be a lengthy disqualification,’ said Ms Lobb.
The advocate went on to say that Henery, who lives at Royal Park in Ramsey, was working with Motiv8 and the Drug and Alcohol Team.
She was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by May 3.