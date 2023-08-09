A drink-driver has been fined £1,400 and banned from driving for two years.
Joshua James Wilcox was arrested in McDonald’s car park after failing a breathalyser test with a reading of 61.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 28-year-old to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
The caller said that the vehicle concerned was ‘all over the road’, crossing the centre line, and nearly clipped a pavement at one point.
Police were told that the driver had turned into the McDonald’s drive-thru.
When officers arrived they found Wilcox’s Toyota Celica parked in the restaurant’s car park.
Wilcox was described as ‘stumbling’ as he got out, and smelling of alcohol.
He was unable to complete the roadside breathalyser test but was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, he did give a sample of breath which produced the reading of 61.
The legal limit is 35.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that it was a relatively low reading and that the vehicle was fully licensed, taxed and insured.
Mr Glover said that there had been no witness statement of the manner of driving alleged, and that there had been on accident, damage to anything, or injuries caused.
The advocate said that his client had tried to provide a breath sample at the roadside but had been unable to.
Mr Glover asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s guilty plea.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood also ordered Wilcox, who lives at Palace Terrace in Douglas, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.