‘As the investigation continues, we ask that any witnesses who were in the area of the Ballamodha Straight on Wednesday, November 20, between 7.30am and 7.50am, who feel they may have any information which may assist us, and who are yet to be spoken to by police, to please make contact with us at Police Headquarters on (01624) 631212 quoting reference number 97/7173/24, or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.’