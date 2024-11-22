A driver involved in a crash at the Ballamodha Straight has sadly died, police have confirmed.
The victim has been named as 59-year-old James Errol Tahsin who was transferred by air ambulance for treatment in the UK following the collision on Wednesday but passed away a short time later.
The collision occurred between two vehicles on the road at 7.45am which was attended by police, fire crews and ambulance staff. As well as life-threatening injuries to Mr Tahsin, a passenger in the other vehicle was also injured.
A spokesman for Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘The incident involved two local male drivers. The driver of one vehicle and the passenger of the second vehicle sustained injuries.
‘The driver was subsequently transferred to the UK for further medical treatment and the passenger of the second vehicle received treatment on-island.
‘It's now with great sadness, we can confirm as a result of sustaining fatal injuries, the death of the driver James Errol Tahsin, aged 59 years. We would like to pass our condolences to the family and friends of Mr Tahsin.
‘The family of Mr Tahsin are currently being supported by officers. We request that the public refrain from speculating as to the circumstances of the collision and would ask that the privacy of all is respected at this time.’
The force carried out a full investigation in to the collision which resulted ins a length closure of the Ballamodha Straight. They are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.
The force spokesman said: ‘As part of our enquiries, officers from the Roads Policing Forensic Collision Investigation Unit conducted a full collision investigation at the scene.
‘This resulted in the Ballamodha Straight being closed for a protracted period of time. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle are fully cooperating with Police.’
‘As the investigation continues, we ask that any witnesses who were in the area of the Ballamodha Straight on Wednesday, November 20, between 7.30am and 7.50am, who feel they may have any information which may assist us, and who are yet to be spoken to by police, to please make contact with us at Police Headquarters on (01624) 631212 quoting reference number 97/7173/24, or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.’