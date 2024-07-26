The incident is believed to have taken place at around 12.45pm on Monday, July 22.
The collision involved a red SUV vehicle and a child in the car adjacted to the Spar Shop in the Anagh Coar estate.
The driver of the SUV fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Police have told Isle of Man Today that the young person suffered ‘light bruising and there are no additional concerns’.
A statement added that it can’t release any further information as it may have an impact on the investigation.
If you have any information, you're being asked to contact Police Headquarters on 631212 quoting reference 97/4819/24.