A 23-year-old drink driver who was more than twice the legal limit has been fined £1,700 and banned for three years.
George Bibby admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were on patrol on Old Castletown Road in Douglas on November 10, at 11.55pm.
They saw Bibby driving a Volkswagen ID3 and noticed that he was braking heavily.
Officers stopped him and reported that he was smelling of alcohol.
Bibby told them he had been out earlier in the evening, and had had ‘a drink’.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, a further test produced a reading of 83.
The legal limit is 35.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked the court to deal with the case by way of a financial penalty.
Mr Glover said that his client had no previous convictions and asked for credit to be given for his guilty plea.
The advocate said: ‘There was no collision or damage to property, or injury.
‘It was just short of midnight and the roads would have been quiet.’
Bibby, who lives at Bayrauyr Road in Ballasalla, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
She told the defendant: ‘It’s clear you’d had more than just one alcoholic drink on that evening to achieve that reading.’
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.