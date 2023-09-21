Drivers have leapt to the defence of a once controversial 'roundabout' in the middle of Douglas.
It comes after a car company named the 'Oval Roundabout' - known locally as one of the city's two roundels - near the Villa Marina among the 'UK's most confusing roads to drive on.'
Cinch claims to have 'scoured the UK' in a bid to 'explore the country's most confusing roads' for the list - making the addition of the Douglas roundel on the list all the more mystifying.
Referencing the Oval roundel, a spokesman for the firm said it 'certainly deserves its spot' on the roundup - which also includes Hanger Lane Gyratory, also dubbed 'malfunction junction, in West London.
However, since the original story was published, Manx motorists have flooded the Isle of Man Today Facebook page with comments with many readers taking umbrage at the claims. Ian Cameron wrote: 'We had no trouble with this particular roundabout.
'Other drivers are pretty courteous on the island and everything just keep flowing.
'I found parking on the other side of the narrow roads, facing the wrong way more confusing.'
Dave Duke agreed. '(I) think they are great do what they are designed to do, slow traffic.
'Never had a problem with them.'
Petra Saxby said the roundels were 'nowhere near as confusing as roundabouts or multiple roundabout systems!
'This junction is pretty straightforward as far as they go, and people just follow the usual give way rules.'
Alexandra Ola added: 'It's a simple junction with a surface markings which are very confusing for some people.'
But not everyone loves the roundels.
One reader said: 'It’s a total mess and shambolic - even the no entry sign painted on the road where the trams kind of chicane across the road have more or less worn out.
'The whole thing isn’t looking like it’s going pass the test of time'.
Sam Sheehan, motoring editor at cinch, said: 'When it (the roundel) first opened in 2021, residents criticised it harshly, calling it a ‘joke’ and a ‘hideous eyesore’.
'But while locals are now used to its unusual design, visitors exploring this beautiful part of the world may find it difficult to decipher.
'Located along the Douglas Promenade, it has an oval shape and comprises three rings at the meeting of three roads.
'As it’s in a trafficked zone of the island, drivers don’t have much time to understand the mechanism of this odd-looking roundabout, making it tricky to figure out which lane to use and what exit to take.
'So, if you’re touring the Isle of Man by car or superbike and are unfamiliar with its roads, do your homework beforehand. This way, you’ll avoid wondering where to steer next."