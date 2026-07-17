Motorists are being urged to avoid part of Ballasalla after a road traffic collision prompted emergency services to attend the scene on Friday afternoon.
The incident has occurred at the junction of the New Castletown Road and Old Castletown Road, commonly known as Blackboards.
The Isle of Man Constabulary issued a public appeal asking drivers to use alternative routes while the incident is dealt with.
A spokesperson for the force said: ‘Emergency Services are currently dealing with an RTC on the New Castletown Road junction with Old Castletown Road, Ballasalla (Blackboards).
‘Please where possible use alternative routes and avoid the area. Thank you for your understanding.’
The collision has also affected Bus Vannin services, with a number of routes being diverted while the road remains partially inaccessible.
In an update issued at 1.55pm, Bus Vannin said: ‘Due to an accident at the Blackboards buses are currently unable to serve stops between Richmond Hill and Orrisdale, as services are diverting via St Marks and Braaid in both directions.
‘Further updates will follow in due course.’