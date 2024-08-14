Digital flags dotted around the iconic Isle of Man TT Mountain Course are set to undergo tests.
The testing will take place from 7am Friday ahead of the start of the Manx Grand Prix 2024 two days later.
The Race Organisers of the Manx Grand Prix will be carrying out a test of all digital flags around the TT Mountain Course from 07:00 on Friday 16th August.
Drivers have been warned that although the devices may display colours and lettering during the testing period, motorists will not be required to take action.
A spokesperson for the government said that the digital flags do not resemble traffic lights.
However, as a precaution, it’s telling road users are advised to be aware of the tests.
The flags will flash either red or black with letters at various points during the testing time period.
Gary Thompson MBE BEM, Clerk of The Course, ACU Events Ltd: ‘The digital flag system has been successfully used on the TT Course since 2022 and ahead of this year’s Manx Grand Prix commencing on Sunday, August 18, we need to retest the system as a precaution.
‘As always, I am acutely aware of any disruption that may be faced by the public and again thank everyone for their understanding whilst we continue preparations for the MGP.’