Driving put other motorists at risk
Police are looking for a motorist who drove dangerously on the Mountain Road.
He or she drove what police say was a small silver vehicle and performed a series of dangerous overtakes on Thursday at about 7.50pm.
A police spokesman said: ‘Such was the nature of these manoeuvres, the driver of the vehicle is reported to have put numerous road-users at a significant risk of harm; narrowly avoiding head-on collisions with vehicles travelling in the opposite carriageway.
‘Several witnesses have already been identified, and are assisting with enquiries that are ongoing.
‘Should you have witnessed the incident/s in question, and would be willing to assist with the investigation into the matter, please make contact with the officer in charge of the investigation, PC Neil Edwards, at Ramsey police station.’
