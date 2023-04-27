The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Cloudy today with occasional outbreaks of light rain and drizzle at first then largely clearing late morning, but with more persistent rain returning later this afternoon. Light to moderate east to southeast winds gradually increasing fresh to strong by this evening. Maximum temperature 12°C.
Continuing cloud with persistent rain overnight, gradually clearing east early in the morning tomorrow.
Outlook
Mostly dry and bright on Friday with sunny spells developing, light to moderate north or northwest winds backing south to southwest later and top temperature around 14°C.
Fairly cloudy on Saturday, with the risk of some rain for a time during the morning, otherwise dry. Also the risk of mist/fog patches developing in the light to moderate south or southwest winds and temperatures up to 14°C.
Sunrise: 5:51am
Sunset: 8:42pm