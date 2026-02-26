In his usually self-deprecating style, Dave said it was a privilege to have been asked to judge and he felt honoured to have been invited to do so. He averred that his was just the personal opinion of no more than ‘some random bloke on the night’, though the members present felt his suggestions, such as the need to pinpoint the main focus on the face and eyes, of living things, and to aim for a balance in the composition of the image, were immeasurably more valuable than that!