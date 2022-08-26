Drizzle but brighter later
Friday 26th August 2022 6:00 am
The view from the Bungalow at 6.58am (Snaefell view )
The weather forecast by Stuart Davison at the Met Office:
Largely cloudy with hill fog increasing this morning and some outbreaks of rain or drizzle at times.
Becoming drier and brighter this afternoon but still some patches of hill fog. Light to moderate mainly southerly wind and a top temperature of 19°C.
Into tomorrow, fine and dry with lengthy sunny spells. Light to moderate north or northwest wind and a highest temperature of 20°C.
Outlook
Remaining fine and dry with bright or sunny intervals on Sunday and Monday with easterly winds becoming established.
Sunrise: 6:15am Today Sunset: 8:25pm Today
Updates here.
