The number of visitors to Curraghs Wildlife Park fell by more than 4.5% last year.
Details emerged as the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture gave an update on its key performance indicators.
In a written reply to a Tynwald question from Glenbafa and Peel MHK Kate Lord-Brennan, DEFA Minister Clare Barber said that visitor numbers to the park last year had been 48,825.
While DEFA aimed for a 5% increase in visitors on the previous year, there was an actual decrease of 4.55% compared to the previous year.
The future of the loss-making Ballaugh attraction was put under the spotlight last year when it was announced that a review was to be carried out. This is still in progress.
Consultants have been appointed to draw up a master plan which will explore two options - rationalising the attraction to make it break even financially within two years or investing in it to reshape the current operating model.
In 2023, some 50,000 people visited the Wildlife Park but it made a loss of about £500,000.
The zoo is currently part of DEFA which funds the shortfall between income and expenditure.
But the department is looking at whether that funding model should remain or the park become a charity.
A masterplan, drawn up by consultants, will set out a blueprint for development and sustainability, whether the park stays under the current model of government funding or at a later stage becomes a charity or a combination of both.
DEFA says that the park is facing increasing pressure from rising energy prices and escalating infrastructure, staffing and animal costs - and DEFA says it is critical that it produces a financially balanced and long-term plan for the attraction.
Staff at the Wildlife Park have been undertaking a strategic review of essential maintenance for the next five years.