A drug dealer has walked free from court after being handed a suspended sentence.
Warren Jason Cain, aged 50, of Hazel Close, Pulrose, had pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply it in October last year, and being concerned in the supply of the class B drug between March 2020 and October 2022.
A third charge, of possessing criminal property, namely £2,385 in cash, had previously been withdrawn by the prosecution.
He appeared for sentence at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday when Deemster Graeme Cook handed him a 20-month sentence suspended for two years.
Deemster Cook said the defendant had shown obvious remorse and had been in full-time employment since 2006.
He said he would ‘put this down to a massive mistake’. He told Cain: ‘You are 50 years of age and should know better.’
The Deemster handed down a 20-month sentence for the offence of unlawful supply and 10 months to run concurrently for the offence of possession with intent to supply.
He suspended the sentence for two years and imposed a two-year supervision order.
* Gary Thomas Ross, aged 36, of Lheannag Park, Douglas, has appeared in court charged with drug-related and money laundering.
He is accused of attempting to possess cannabis with intent to supply, possessing cannabis, possessing criminal property, namely £1,270 in cash, and being concerned in importing cannabis to the island.
He was represented in court by advocate Peter Taylor, who asked for an adjournment until November 21, in order for discussions with the prosecution to take place.
Bail continues.