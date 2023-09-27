Warren Jason Cain, aged 50, of Hazel Close, Pulrose, Douglas, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
He has previously pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.
A third charge, of possessing criminal property, namely £2,385 in cash, has been withdrawn by the prosecution.
Cain was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers, who asked for a probation report to be prepared.
He will make his first appearance at the higher court on September 29.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.