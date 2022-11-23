Drug trafficker will be sentenced in a higher court
A 39-year-old man has pleaded guilty in court to drug trafficking and money laundering.
James Lee Vincent was arrested after a search of his home found more than £15,000 worth of cannabis and £9,550 in cash.
He admitted five counts of possessing cannabis, one count of possessing it with intent to supply, and one count of possessing criminal property.
Magistrates committed Vincent to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police executed a search warrant at Vincent’s home at Mountain View in Douglas on November 8 at 7.40am.
The search found 44.5 grams of cannabis bush, valued by police at £890, and 4.8 grams of cannabis resin, which they valued at £27.
Also found were scales, snap bags and the cash totalling £9,550.
A further search took place at Vincent’s mother’s address in Onchan, where officers found 620.5 grams of cannabis bush, which police valued at £12,410, and 40.3 grams of cannabis resin which they valued at £230.
Cannabis shatter, a more potent form of the drug, was also found there weighing 21.2 grams, said to be worth £2,120.
A vacuum packaging machine was also found.
After the drugs were found at his mother’s home Vincent told police: ‘That is mine. It’s got nothing to do with her.’
During a police interview Vincent admitted all the offences.
Mr Kane submitted that the case was not suitable for summary court sentencing and should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Vincent was represented by advocate Peter Taylor who said that the case was on the cusp as to whether it should go to the higher court, but would have to be committed anyway as a confiscation order for the money can only be made at the higher court.
Mr Taylor asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing and submitted a basis of plea for his client.
The advocate said that Vincent may dispute the total amount of cash, but only by a few hundred pounds.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and Vincent will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on January 6.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.