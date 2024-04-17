David Samuel Anderson kicked the officer after being taken to the hospital to be treated for an injury he had suffered falling off his bicycle.
The 42-year-old also pleaded guilty to being drunk and incapable and being found drunk in a public place.
Magistrates sentenced Anderson to 12 months’ custody, suspended for 12 months, and also made him the subject of a 12 month suspended sentence supervision order.
He was described as smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and having glazed eyes.
He was taken to Accident and Emergency and left at the hospital, but later charged with being found drunk in a public place.
On January 11, at 4.10pm, police were called to Loch Promenade in Douglas.
Paramedics were treating Anderson after he had fallen off his bicycle.
He was described as smelling of alcohol, having glazed eyes, and slurring his words, and unable to communicate.
Due to his level of intoxication he was arrested for being drunk and incapable but was first taken to Accident and Emergency for treatment.
However, he then became belligerent, telling officers: ‘I’m going to knock you out.
‘I’m going to f*****g kill you. I’m going to smash your head in.’
Anderson kicked out, striking one officer on the shin.
He then said: ‘You were asking for that.
‘Do you want f*****g more?’
The defendant, who lives at Head Road in Douglas, was already subject to a probation order and a community service order.
Defence advocate Victoria Kinrade handed in two letters of reference for her client and said that he was a complex individual, with significant issues with alcohol.
Ms Kinrade said that Anderson had suffered a family bereavement in 2023 which had led to him drinking again, to ‘numb pain’ and ‘escape reality’.
The advocate said that her client had since self-referred to Motiv8 and the Drug and Alcohol Team, and was doing unpaid work for a friend, which he hoped may lead to paid work in the future.
Ms Kinrade said that Anderson’s alcohol intake had reduced and there had been no reoffending or breaches of his bail conditions.
‘If he goes to custody, he would lose his engagement with all the services he is engaging with,’ said the advocate.
‘He would come out of prison with no support and would lose his benefits and his home.’
Magistrates also ordered Anderson to pay £150 compensation to the police officer and £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay at a rate of £20 per week.