A 30-year-old joiner has been fined £750 after a fight at a taxi rank.
Phillip Nthulen Nyamande punched a man who he had ‘bad blood’ with, then urinated in a police van.
He appeared before magistrates on January 22, pleading guilty to common assault and criminal damage.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the complainant was at the Victoria Street taxi rank in Douglas on December 20.
Nyamande was said to have approached him aggressively, which he said made him feel intimidated and worried.
Nyamande then punched him in the left eye and a member of the public flagged down police who were driving nearby, as a fight broke out.
Officers arrived to see the defendant on the ground fighting.
He was arrested and before reaching police headquarters, urinated in the back of the van.
Nyamande claimed he had told officers he needed to use the toilet.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said: ‘It was an unfortunate chance meeting between Mr Nyamande and the complainant.
‘There had been some bad blood between the two individuals.’
The advocate said that Nyamande had been out on his work Christmas party and happened upon the complainant by chance.
He said that words were said and then blows were exchanged, but Nyamande accepted he threw the first punch.
Mr Kermode said that there had been no significant injury.
Regarding the criminal damage, the advocate said that Nyamande had asked to use a toilet on a number of occasions, but accepted he should have waited.
‘He regrets the incident and wants to apologise to all concerned,’ said the advocate.
Magistrates fined Nyamande, who lives at The Level in Colby, £500 for common assault and £250 for criminal damage.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £150 per month.