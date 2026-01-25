Police are appealing for information following a brawl outside a Douglas pub in the early hours of Sunday.
Isle of Man Constabulary says ‘several people’ were involved in the altercation outside Jaks bar on Loch Promenade.
Officers are now asking for any witnesses to come forward or any CCTV footage from nearby businesses or homes.
The force said: ‘We are appealing for witnesses following an altercation that occurred outside Jaks licensed premises on Loch Promenade, Douglas, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
‘At approximately 3am, officers were called to the area after reports of an incident involving several individuals. Investigators are now seeking assistance from the public to help establish the circumstances surrounding the event.
‘We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed or have knowledge of the incident or the events leading up to it, individuals who may have video footage of the altercation or local residents or businesses with CCTV covering the area.
‘Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Headquarters on (01624) 631212, quoting reference 97/1456/26. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.’
