A drunk man from Ramsey who was found asleep on the pavement cuddling a Teddy bear has been fined £200.
Anthony Robert Collis, aged 27, admitted being drunk in a public place and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police received a report of an intoxicated male walking in the road on July 23, at 4pm, by the Brown Bobby.
Officers searched for the man and found Collis, at Hope Street, who was said to be asleep on the pavement, cuddling a large Teddy bear.
He was described as smelling of alcohol and slurring his words.
After being arrested he told officers: ‘I’m sorry for wasting everyone’s time with this.’
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said that Collis wanted to again apologise for his behaviour.
The advocate said that his client said that when things got on top of him, he turned to alcohol.
Mr Taylor said that Collis had not caused any problems and had been released by the police seven hours later.
Magistrates ordered the defendant, who lives at Approach Road, to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.