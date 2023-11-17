An angry theatre-goer has been fined £260 for being drunk and disorderly at the Gaiety.
Baby-Driver (corr) James Glover heckled the comedian who was performing and was eventually asked to leave by staff.
He then punched a door and swore at police officers outside.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 38-year-old to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Glover was at the Gaiety Theatre on October 19, watching a comedian.
Throughout the first half of the show, he heckled the performer on multiple occasions.
Staff spoke to him about his behaviour during the break, and asked him to move seats, near to the back of the theatre, so he was near an exit if they needed to take further action.
However, Glover was said to have become abusive, telling a manager: ‘Are you kicking me out? The show was s*** anyway.'
He was escorted towards the door but then became less co-operative and spun around, taking hold of the manager.
A staff member called for assistance as Glover struggled with the manager.
Glover kept repeating: ‘He can’t touch me,’ then punched a door on the way out.
Once outside he then told staff: ‘If I see you out and about I’ll take your head off.’
Police were called and he was subsequently located and arrested in Market Street.
Initially Glover refused to give officers his details and swore at them.
He was later interviewed at police headquarters and said: ‘I was told to get out and said “nah mate”.’
Glover denied using the word ‘faggot’, and when told he was being charged with being drunk and disorderly, said: ‘You have made up the charge.’
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that his last conviction was more than 17 years ago.
‘He has kept out of trouble for a very long time,’ said the advocate.
‘He deeply regrets his actions. He went out for a good time and felt aggrieved at being asked to leave.
‘Thankfully no injury or damage was caused.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Glover: ‘It’s clear that you were highly intoxicated at the time.
‘You behaved in an appalling manner towards staff at the Gaiety who were only trying to get you to move rather than eject you.’
The defendant will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.