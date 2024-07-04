A 65-year-old man who was found drunk in public three times in under two months has been given a conditional discharge.
Edward Joseph Watkins admitted all three offences and was made the subject of the 12 month order by magistrates.
The court heard that police found the defendant asleep on a bench at St George’s Church on April 23, at 9.50pm, after receiving a report from a member of the public.
He was unable to stand or look after himself, so officers took him home, where they found someone to look after him.
On June 5, at 2.15pm, a member of the public called police to report Watkins was lying in a doorway at Lloyds Bank in Victoria Street in Douglas.
Officers arrived and found him slumped there with a bottle of vodka.
He was described as incoherent and was subsequently taken to Noble’s Hospital.
On June 7, police again came across Watkins, this time outside Douglas Town Hall, sitting on a bench.
He was again described as incoherent and was asked how he would get home, and replied ‘walk or crawl’.
Watkins, who lives at George's Terrace in Douglas, was deemed unsuitable to be returned to his home and was arrested.
A probation report said that Watkins was already subject to a 12 month probation order, imposed in November 2023.
He was said to be engaging well with probation and keeping his appointments.
Watkins was said to have had alcohol issues going back a number of years and was described as ‘very pleasant’.
The report asked magistrates to show sympathy for the defendant and issue a conditional discharge.
Magistrates agreed and no order for costs was made.