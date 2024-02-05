A juvenile has been given a six month conditional discharge after admitting being drunk in a public place and two counts of property damage.
The 16-year-old, who cannot legally be named due to his age, hurled a racial slur at a police officer and spat in a police van and cell.
He was also ordered to pay £300 compensation for the cleaning of the van and cell.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police spoke to the teenager on August 24 at 1.50am, in relation to other matters.
He was described as having glazed eyes, slurring his words, and was shouting and swearing.
He was subsequently arrested and became abusive, aiming homophobic and racial slurs at an officer.
The defendant continuously spat on the ground, and then in a police van and he was arrested and taken to headquarters.
This resulted in a deep clean of the van being necessary, which cost £150.
In custody, the teenager’s anger continued as he aimed another vile volley of racial and homophobic slurs at the officer.
Once in a cell, the teen banged on the door as he continued to shout abuse.
He was later given curry and chips but smeared it around the cell, on the walls and floor, and said: ‘F*** off.’
Mr Swain said that the cell had also had to undergo a deep clean which had cost another £150.
When interviewed later, the defendant said he had been drinking around Douglas with friends but couldn’t recall a large part of the evening.
When told about the van and cell, he laughed and said that it was not damaged and it only needed cleaning.
He claimed he had been spitting because he had a build-up of saliva in his mouth.
A Youth Justice Officer spoke in court and said that the 16-year-old had said he had been drinking at a friends' house, then they had gone for a walk.
He said the group had been asking strangers for money for food, and one had given them £10, so they went to a kebab shop.
The defendant said he had got angry when police put handcuffs on him but was now highly embarrassed.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Magistrates also ordered the teenager to pay £50 prosecution costs and it was said that his mother would be paying all amounts, at a rate of £100 per month, and he would then pay her back.