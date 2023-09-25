The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dry today with sunny spells, although still quite breezy with fresh to strong southwest winds. Maximum temperature 18 Celsius.
Tonight will continue dry, but then tomorrow a band of rain will arrive during the morning. This will then clear around lunchtime to allow sunny intervals and isolated showers in the afternoon, with strong southerly winds easing and veering southwest as the rain clears.
Outlook
Heavy rain for a time on Wednesday and potentially very windy as a deep low pressure area passes close by. Severe gales are possible, but the exact details remain uncertain at present.
Sunrise: 7:09am
Today Sunset: 7:11pm Today