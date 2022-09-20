Dry and bright
Tuesday 20th September 2022 5:57 am
Snaefell at 6.56am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Andy Roberts at the Met Office:
Dry and bright but mostly cloudy today with a few sunny intervals, light southwest winds at first will freshen a little from the south or southwest this afternoon and temperatures will reach 17 or 18C.
Dry but generally cloudy again tomorrow with a fresher south to southwest wind and temperatures up to 17C.
Outlook
Fresh to strong south or southwest winds on Thursday and rain which will be heavy at times, dying out during the evening as the wind turns to the northwest and eases, temperatures 17C.
Sunrise: 7:00am Today Sunset: 7:23pm Today
