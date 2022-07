Dry and bright and colder than yesterday

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Today will be much colder than yesterday, with temperatures peaking at 18C, compared with a high of about 28C.

The forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:

Today will be dry and bright with sunny spells developing during the morning.

A breezy day with a fresh or locally strong northwest wind, making it feel cooler than of late as temperatures reach up to 18°C at best, which is around average for the time of year.

Staying dry this evening and tonight as the north-westerly wind starts to ease. Minimum temperature around 12°C.

Outlook

Tomorrow will be another dry day with some sunshine, which may turn a little hazy later in the day. Highest temperature around 19°C in the light to moderate north to north-westerly wind.

Staying mainly dry and bright on Friday, with sunny spells developing. A light north to north-westerly breeze with highs of 19°C.

Sunrise: 5:12am Today

Sunset: 9:37pm Today