Dry and bright and colder than yesterday

Today will be much colder than yesterday, with temperatures peaking at 18C, compared with a high of about 28C.

The forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:

Today will be dry and bright with sunny spells developing during the morning.

A breezy day with a fresh or locally strong northwest wind, making it feel cooler than of late as temperatures reach up to 18°C at best, which is around average for the time of year.

Staying dry this evening and tonight as the north-westerly wind starts to ease. Minimum temperature around 12°C.

Outlook

Tomorrow will be another dry day with some sunshine, which may turn a little hazy later in the day. Highest temperature around 19°C in the light to moderate north to north-westerly wind.

Staying mainly dry and bright on Friday, with sunny spells developing. A light north to north-westerly breeze with highs of 19°C.

Sunrise: 5:12am Today

Sunset: 9:37pm Today