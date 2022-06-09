Dry and bright then drizzle then dry again
Thursday 9th June 2022 5:52 am
The view from the Bungalow at 6,50am (Isle of Man Government weather )
Starting dry and bright today, but thickening cloud will bring light rain and drizzle around lunchtime with low cloud and mist also developing in many places. Later in the afternoon and into the evening it will become dry, with the mist and low cloud lifting in places to give some late sunshine. Moderate southerly winds, with the maximum temperature 17 Celsius.
Tonight will then be dry, with tomorrow seeing sunny spells and only very isolated showers, but it will be quite windy with fresh to strong and gusty south or southwest winds.
Outlook
Sunny intervals and scattered showers over the weekend, still fairly windy on Saturday, the winds then easing on Sunday.
Sunrise: 4:47am Today Sunset: 9:49pm Today
