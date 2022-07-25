Dry and bright this afternoon

The weather forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:

Rather cloudy at first today with a few showers still possible, but these will soon die away leaving the afternoon dry with bright or sunny spells breaking through.

The moderate westerly wind will turn to the northwest and become strong and gusty this afternoon, with highs of 18°C.

Staying mostly dry this evening & tonight with some sunshine to end the day, but quite windy with a strong northwest wind, which will start to ease later in the night. Minimum temperature around 10°C.

Outlook

Tomorrow will be fine and dry with plenty of sunshine, and a light to moderate north-westerly breeze. Pleasantly warm in the sunshine with temperatures reaching up to 18 or possibly 19°C at best.

Another dry and settled day on Wednesday with variable amounts of cloud, and some hazy sunshine. A light north to north-easterly wind with highest temperature around 20°C.

Sunrise: 5:19am Today Sunset: 9:30pm Today