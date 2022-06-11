Dry and bright this morning, possible showers later
Saturday 11th June 2022 6:19 am
Share
The view from the Bunglow at 7.17am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Dry and bright with some sunny spells this morning, just a few isolated showers possible later in the day and tending to be cloudier this afternoon. Still rather breezy, with a fresh to strong southwest wind veering westerly later. Top temperature 17°C.
Outlook
Sunday will be mostly bright with variable amounts of cloud, allowing for some spells of sunshine. Moderate to fresh westerly wind and highs of about 16°C.
Mostly dry but rather cloudy on Monday, with a moderate to fresh south-westerly wind. Highest temperature around 16°C.
Sunrise: 4:46am Today Sunset: 9:50pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |