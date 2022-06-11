Dry and bright this morning, possible showers later

Saturday 11th June 2022 6:19 am
Webcam
The view from the Bunglow at 7.17am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

Dry and bright with some sunny spells this morning, just a few isolated showers possible later in the day and tending to be cloudier this afternoon. Still rather breezy, with a fresh to strong southwest wind veering westerly later. Top temperature 17°C.

Outlook

Sunday will be mostly bright with variable amounts of cloud, allowing for some spells of sunshine. Moderate to fresh westerly wind and highs of about 16°C.

Mostly dry but rather cloudy on Monday, with a moderate to fresh south-westerly wind. Highest temperature around 16°C.

Sunrise: 4:46am Today Sunset: 9:50pm Today

