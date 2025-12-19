The Treasury Minister says government will look to increase the availability of visa services in the Isle of Man.
Dr Alex Allinson has responded to calls for a satellite office be set up here for foreign nationals living on the island who require a Schengen visa.
E-gaming journalist Frank Schuengel said he approached the Manx government around two years ago asking for their help to approach a company to set up a satellite office on the island - but claims he was ‘fobbed off’.
But the response to his recent Facebook post on the issue suggested there is demand for the service.
Dr Allinson has responded to his email, saying: ‘I will discuss the issue with the Department for Enterprise and see if we can engage with agencies to increase the availability of visa services and biometric recording on the island.’
Mr Schuengel said this sounded ‘promising’.
If you have a British or European passport you don’t need a visa to travel to the 29 European countries in the Schengen area for short visits of less than 90 days.
But it can be quite an issue if you want to visit the EU and are one of the thousands living in the Isle of Man who are from South Africa or Asia or anywhere else in the world that needs a Schengen visa.
It means going in person to a company which handles Schengen visa applications - and the nearest office is in London or Manchester.
That can be a costly, time-consuming and stressful experience.
Mr Schuengel said currently you have to book an appointment weeks and sometimes months in advance and having to go to the UK every time adds considerable cost and stress.
He believes a satellite office would be of real benefit to thousands of people from South Africa, the Philippines and other country who need a Schengen visa.