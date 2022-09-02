Dry and bright today, rain moves in later
The weather forecast by Kirsty Pendlebury at the Met Office:
Much of today will be dry and bright with variable amounts of cloud and some spells of sunshine. A light to moderate east to southeast wind with highs of 20°C.
Turning cloudy this evening with the chance of one or two passing showers, before rain arrives overnight, becoming heavy at times. Lowest temperature around 13°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain which will be persistent and heavy at times, particularly during the morning. A light mainly east to south-easterly breeze, with top temperature around 19°C.
A wet start on Sunday with heavy rain affecting the island, giving some standing water on the roads. However the rain will clear away early afternoon leaving the rest of the day mostly dry with bright and sunny spells breaking through. Highest temperature around 19°C, with a fresh to strong east to southeast wind, which will slowly ease throughout the day.
Sunrise: 6:28am Today Sunset: 8:08pm Today
