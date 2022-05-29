Dry and sunny

The view from the Bungalow at 7.35pm ( Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from the Met Officer:

Dry with lots of sunshine, moderate northeast winds, these swinging northwest later, with the maximum temperature 14 Celsius.

Outlook

More cloudy on Monday, with a few scattered showers. Light winds, with the best temperature a rather cool 12 or 13 Celsius.

Cloudy with showers on Tuesday, the showers becoming more frequent later in the day.