Dry and sunny

Sunday 29th May 2022 6:40 am
The view from the Bungalow down Laxey valley
The view from the Bungalow at 7.35pm (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from the Met Officer:

Dry with lots of sunshine, moderate northeast winds, these swinging northwest later, with the maximum temperature 14 Celsius.

Outlook

More cloudy on Monday, with a few scattered showers. Light winds, with the best temperature a rather cool 12 or 13 Celsius.

Cloudy with showers on Tuesday, the showers becoming more frequent later in the day.

Sunrise: 4:56am Today Sunset: 9:36pm Today

