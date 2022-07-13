Dry and sunny

The view from the Bungalow at 7.13am ( Isle of Man Government (webcam) )

The weather forecast from Neil Young at the Met Office:

Dry with lots of sunshine. Light to moderate west or southwest winds and a maximum temperature of 19°C.

Outlook

Dry again on Thursday with sunny intervals, light to moderate westerly winds and a maximum temperature reaching up to 19°C.

Cloudy with the risk of a little rain on Friday morning, then dry with sunny intervals in the afternoon, temperatures 22°C