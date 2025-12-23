A psychiatric reports will be ready in the New Year in relation to a teenager accused of wounding with intent to commit murder.
Taylor Jake Murphy, 19 made a further court appearance before High Bailiff James Brooks on December 23.
Murphy, of High View Road, Douglas, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, robbery of a Volvo motor vehicle, robbery of a Kawasaki Mule 4x4, taking a Mitsubishi vehicle without consent, burglary, and theft.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on October 5 and 6 at Maughold and Port Cornaa.
Murphy appeared in court via video link from the Isle of Man prison.
His advocate Deborah Myerscough said a psychiatric report should be ready by the first week in February after which further progress can be made.
The case was adjourned until February 20, 2026 with Mr Murphy remanded.