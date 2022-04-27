Dry and sunny again

Wednesday 27th April 2022 5:45 am
Isle of Man webcam
The view from the Bungalow at 6.40am (Isle of Man Government web )

Another dry day today with variable amounts of cloud allowing some sunny spells at times. Light breezes and a maximum temperature of 12°C.

Outlook

Continuing fine and dry until the weekend with some bright or sunny intervals, variable amounts of cloud and light winds.

Sunrise: 5:51am Today Sunset: 8:42pm Today

Weather
