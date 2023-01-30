The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Dry for much of the day with sunny spells, before turning cloudier later this afternoon with outbreaks of rain arriving in the evening. Fresh to strong westerly winds gradually easing moderate to fresh this afternoon, then backing southwest later. Top temperature 9°C.
Sunrise: 8:10am Today
Sunset: 4:55pm Today
Outlook
Generally dry with sunny spells tomorrow, though there is a risk of a few passing showers. Strong westerly winds and a maximum temperature reaching 9°C.
Outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Wednesday but with some bright or sunny intervals too. Strong westerly winds easing in the afternoon.