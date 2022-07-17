Dry and up to 25C

The weather forecast by Stuart Davison at the Met Office:

Early showers quickly clearing then fine, dry and very warm with patchy cloud around at times as well as sunny spells. Light to moderate east or southeast wind veering south or southwest this evening and increasing fresh locally strong. Maximum temperature 25°C away from windward coasts.

Fine again tomorrow with lengthy spells of sunshine. Becoming hot with a top temperature of 26°C.

Outlook

Very hot on Tuesday with variable amounts of cloud and becoming increasingly humid. Risk of showers in the evening and overnight into Wednesday which could be heavy at times. Light winds veering northwest in the evening and increasing fresh to strong. Highest temperature 27°C.