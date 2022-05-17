Dry at first, rain later
Tuesday 17th May 2022 6:25 am
Castletown at 7.20am (Isle of Government webcam )
A dry start today but with cloud thickening bringing outbreaks of rain late morning. The rain then turning heavier this afternoon for a time before clearing away in the evening. Moderate southerly winds veering west as the rain clears and a top temperature of 15°C.
Outlook
Mainly dry with bright or sunny spells for most of the day on Wednesday, but with some rain for a time later in the evening. Fresh southerly winds and temperatures up to 17°C. The rain clearing early in the night.
Dry with sunny spells for Thursday, moderate to fresh south or southwest winds.
Sunrise: 5:13am Today Sunset: 9:18pm Today
