Dry at first, wet later
Thursday 18th August 2022 6:26 am
Share
Ramsey at 7.22am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The weather forecast by Colin Gartshore at the Met Office:
Dry at first today, but a few outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop this morning and into the afternoon, possibly with the odd heavy burst, before clearing away during the evening.
Extensive hill fog and fresh south or southwest winds in places, with the maximum temperature 18 or 19 Celsius.
Tonight will then be dry, with tomorrow dry and bright with sunny spells and mainly moderate west or southwest winds.
Outlook
Wet and windy for a time on Saturday, then dry and bright for much of Sunday.
Sunrise: 6:01am Today Sunset: 8:43pm Today
For updates, click here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |