Dry at first, wet later

Thursday 18th August 2022 6:26 am
Ramsey
Ramsey at 7.22am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast by Colin Gartshore at the Met Office:

Dry at first today, but a few outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop this morning and into the afternoon, possibly with the odd heavy burst, before clearing away during the evening.

Extensive hill fog and fresh south or southwest winds in places, with the maximum temperature 18 or 19 Celsius.

Tonight will then be dry, with tomorrow dry and bright with sunny spells and mainly moderate west or southwest winds.

Outlook

Wet and windy for a time on Saturday, then dry and bright for much of Sunday.

Sunrise: 6:01am Today Sunset: 8:43pm Today

Weather
