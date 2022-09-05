Dry today, wet tonight
Monday 5th September 2022 6:03 am
Ramsey at 6.58am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by David Britton at the Met Office:
Dry with sunny spells for much of today until outbreaks of rain develop in the evening and overnight into tomorrow. Winds a moderate to fresh south-easterly but easing light and temperature reaching 19 Celsius.
Outlook
Sunny intervals and mostly dry for much of Tuesday until a spell of rain arrives late afternoon or early evening. Moderate to fresh southeast winds; top temperature 20°C.
Occasional showers with variable amounts of cloud on Wednesday. A light to moderate south or south-easterly wind backing east or southeast later. Maximum temperature 19°C.
Sunrise: 6:33am Today Sunset: 8:01pm Today
