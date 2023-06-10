Dry with lots of sunshine this morning, turning a little more cloudy this afternoon with the risk of a few showers later this evening. Moderate or fresh easterly winds will fall light with temperatures up to 22°C.
Some showers overnight into Sunday which could be heavy with a risk of thunder. Temperatures no lower that 15°C
Outlook
Still a few showers at first on Sunday, but humid with a risk of coastal mist and fog.
Coastal mist and fog patches at first on Monday, then fine and warm on Tuesday.
Sunrise: 4:47am
Sunset: 9:49pm