Dry with lots of sunshine this morning, turning a little more cloudy this afternoon with the risk of a few showers later this evening. Moderate or fresh easterly winds will fall light with temperatures up to 22°C.

Some showers overnight into Sunday which could be heavy with a risk of thunder. Temperatures no lower that 15°C

Outlook

Still a few showers at first on Sunday, but humid with a risk of coastal mist and fog.

Coastal mist and fog patches at first on Monday, then fine and warm on Tuesday.

Sunrise: 4:47am 

Sunset: 9:49pm