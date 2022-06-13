Dry with sunny intervals
Monday 13th June 2022 8:03 am
Share
Douglas at 7.2oam (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Dry, with variable amounts of cloud allowing some sunny intervals. Maximum temperature 16 Celsius, with light or moderate west or southwest winds.
Outlook
Dry tomorrow with sunny spells, light or southwest winds. Highest temperatures 16 Celsius.
Staying dry on Wednesday and Thursday, with rising temperatures.
Sunrise: 4:46am Today Sunset: 9:52pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |