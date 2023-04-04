The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
A chilly start but it will be dry today with bright or sunny intervals, although cloud cover will tend to increase as the day goes on.
The southerly winds will become fresh in places, with the maximum temperature 11 Celsius.
Tonight rain will arrive, with tomorrow then dull and wet with spells of quite heavy rain and a lot of mist and low cloud on the high ground.
Outlook
Rain at first on Thursday soon clearing, with sunny intervals and isolated showers following for the rest of the day.
Sunrise: 6:45am
Sunset: 7:59pm