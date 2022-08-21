Dry with sunny spells
Sunday 21st August 2022 7:21 am
The view from the Bungalow at 8.18am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The weather forecast by Stuart Davison of the Met Office:
Dry with sunny spells to start then cloud increasing as the day progresses. Light west or southwest wind and a maximum temperature of 18°C.
Rain and drizzle arriving overnight into tomorrow that may be heavy for a time during the morning, this petering out later in the day. Widespread hill fog and a risk of coastal mist and fog patches developing. Light mainly southerly wind and a top temperature of 19°C.
Outlook
On Tuesday mainly dry and largely cloudy with some bright intervals possible at times. Light south-southwest wind and a highest temperature of 19°C again.
Sunrise: 6:06am Today Sunset: 8:36pm Today
