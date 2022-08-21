Dry with sunny spells

Sunday 21st August 2022 7:21 am
Bunaglow
The view from the Bungalow at 8.18am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast by Stuart Davison of the Met Office:

Dry with sunny spells to start then cloud increasing as the day progresses. Light west or southwest wind and a maximum temperature of 18°C.

Rain and drizzle arriving overnight into tomorrow that may be heavy for a time during the morning, this petering out later in the day. Widespread hill fog and a risk of coastal mist and fog patches developing. Light mainly southerly wind and a top temperature of 19°C.

Outlook

On Tuesday mainly dry and largely cloudy with some bright intervals possible at times. Light south-southwest wind and a highest temperature of 19°C again.

Sunrise: 6:06am Today Sunset: 8:36pm Today

