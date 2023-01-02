The weather forecast from the Met Office:

A chilly start today but otherwise dry with good sunny spells developing. Light to moderate west or southwest wind and a maximum temperature of 7°C.

Sunrise: 8:38am Today

Sunset: 4:08pm Today

Outlook

Wet and windy on Tuesday with spells of rain that may be heavy at times, as well as a strong southerly wind. Highest temperature 12°C.

Scattered showers on Wednesday with some bright or sunny spells, with fresh to strong west or southwest winds and temperatures up to 11°C.