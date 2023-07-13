The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Dry for much of the day with sunny spells, turning cloudy this afternoon with a spell of rain arriving later this evening. Light to moderate westerly winds gradually backing south or southwest through the day, with a top temperature up to 18°C.
Cloudy tomorrow with rain arriving around lunchtime, turning heavy at times, then clearing away later in the evening. Moderate southerly winds will become a strong east or south-easterly in the afternoon. Maximum temperature 18°C.
Outlook
Sunny spells and isolated showers on Saturday with a strong southerly wind easing in afternoon. Similar on Sunday but with a fresh west or southwest breeze.
Sunrise: 5:02am
Sunset: 9:46pm