The fire service were called to deal with a fire in Onchan caused by a candle earlier this evening.
A fire service spokesperson said: 'At 4.10pm on January 17, fire crews from Douglas station were mobilised by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room to a reported house fire at Royal Avenue, Onchan.
'Crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished a fire that was contained to one room.
'A candle was found to have started the fire. Smoke alarms within the building alerted the householder, allowing them to make an early call to the emergency services, mitigating further smoke and fire damage.'