A discount for Manx Telecom customers on entry to June’s Parish Walk ends at midnight on Tuesday, January 31.
MT’s mobile customers are entitled to an additional £5 discount on the entry fee of the popular annual event if they enter before the end of the month.
The £5 discount is on top of the already reduced earlybird entry fee and enables the event’s sponsor’s customers to register for only £35.
From February 1, all entrants will pay a £40 registration fee which increases to £50 for April 1. The closing date for all entries is midnight on May 7.
This year’s walk will take place on Saturday, June 24 with competitors challenged to complete the 85-mile course in 24 hours.
As in previous years, organisers are striving to make the event as sustainable as possible and will once again ask competitors to carry the reusable speed cups provided in the entry pack to restrict the use of single use plastics.
Entrants will also be offered the option of donating £5 from the registration fee to the Isle of Man Woodland Trust instead of receiving a Parish Walk T-shirt, or to still receive a T-shirt and give a donation to the Trust on top of the registration fee.
Manx Telecom’s Gary Lamb said: ‘With the New Year now behind us, many people’s thoughts are turning to getting fitter or meeting personal challenges and goals for 2023. ‘The Manx Telecom Parish Walk will be in many people’s sights, both for those who regularly compete and for those who want to try it for the first or second time.
‘We are proud to sponsor this uniquely Manx event which seems to get bigger and better every year. We encourage all Manx Telecom mobile customers who are considering participating to take advantage of the extra discount available up to the end of this month.’
All entries must be made online at http://www.parishwalk.com