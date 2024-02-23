That’s according to Isle of Man Airport director Gary Cobb.
In an interview, he told Isle of Man today that Ronaldsway was a ‘very unusual’ commodity for the airline.
He said: ‘EasyJet are a commercial operator – they fly where it makes money.
‘We are very unusual for easyJet in that we are an incredibly short sector that they get good yields on.’
But he warned the reports could become a self-fulfilling prophesy – if they lead to people not booking.
‘There comes a point where an aircraft on the ground is cheaper than a quarter full plane flying’, he said.
During the interview, he also warned passengers of looming potential flight disruptions after the airport was left ‘fragile’ by staff shortages.